Miriam Adelson: What you should know about the Dallas Mavericks reported buyer

One of the richest people in the world has reportedly bought Mark Cuban's majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

Miriam Adelson, the owner of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is the reported buyer of much of Cuban's stake in the Mavericks.

Adelson was married to former casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson who died in 2021.

Miriam Adelson Estimated Worth

SINGAPORE - JULY 08: Sheldon Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., left, and his wife Miriam Adelson attend a news conference prior to a "topping-out" ceremony at the Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort, in Singapore

Forbes lists Adelson and her family's worth at $32.3 billion.

That is the 44th highest on Forbes list of the richest people in the world.

She is the fifth-richest woman on the list.

Miriam Adelson Education

Dr. Miriam Adelson is an accomplished medical doctor.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Genetics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

She later earned a medical degree from Tel Aviv University's Sackler Medical School.

In addition to serving as an emergency room doctor, she also served as a researcher at Rockefeller University.

Marriage to Sheldon Adelson

FILE: Billionaire Sheldon Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., left, and his wife Miriam Adelson, pose for a photograph on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the Parisian Macao casino resort, operated by

Born Miriam Farbstein, she met Las Vegas Sands Corporation founder Sheldon Adelson while she was studying at Rockefeller University, according to a 2008 piece in The New Yorker.

The pair married in 1991.

Both Miriam and Shelden had previously been divorced and had kids from their previous marriages.

Shelden Adelson died on January 12, 2021 at the age of 87.

Medal of Honor

FILE: U.S. President Donald Trump, presents Miriam Adelson, philanthropist and wife of billionaire Sheldon Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room

Adelson received the Medal of Honor in 2018 from then-president Donald Trump.

The White House cited Adelson's founding of research centers designed to fight substance abuse and establishing the Adelson Medical Research Foundation, which supports research on life-treatening illness.

The White House also noted her support for Holocaust memorial organizations, the Israeli military and Jewish schools.

Political Donations

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam arrive prior to a speech by US President Donald Trump during the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 6, 2019. (Photo by SAUL

Shelden Adelson was known as something of a kingmaker in Republican circles.

Shelden and Miriam were the largest donors to Donald Trump's first campaign for presidency.

The couple donated $180 million to Republican campaigns and political action committees in 2020.

Relationship to Mark Cuban

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Mark Cuban attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Cuban said almost a year ago, he was interested in partnering with the Sands.

He has been a proponent of legalizing gambling in Texas, an issue that didn't make it out of the state legislature in a biennial session that ended earlier this year.

Cuban also said late last year he wanted to build a new arena in downtown Dallas that would also be a casino resort.