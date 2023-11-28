Mark Cuban selling majority stake in Dallas Mavericks, report says

article

Mark Cuban is reportedly selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Cuban is selling his stake to Miriam Adelson and Adelson family for a value in the range of $3.5 billion.

Charania says Cuban will keep some shares in the team and have full control of basketball operations.

The late Sheldon Adelson founded Las Vegas Sands Corp. Miriam Adelson, 78, married the casino magnate in 1991.

A filing Tuesday with the SEC says Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling $2 billion shares stock.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 19: L-R: President and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings, Mark Wilf and Dr. Miriam Adelson attend The Israeli American Council (IAC) 8th Annual National Summit on January 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Expand

The filing says that the money would "fund the purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise," but does not mention the Mavericks.

The SEC filing says the deal would still be subject to league approval.

Forbes lists Miriam Adelson & family as the 35th richest family in the world, worth $35 billion.

Cuban has not released any public statement about the reported sale.

The 65-year-old Mavericks owner announced on Monday that he will not return to ABC's Shark Tank after the 16th season.

Cuban bought the Mavericks in 2000 from Ross Perot for $285 million.