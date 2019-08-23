Luke Laufenberg, son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and sportscaster, dies from cancer at 21

The son of a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and sportscaster died from cancer on Thursday.

Luke Laufenberg, 21, died from complications from Burkitt’s lymphoma. His father, Babe, was a Cowboys quarterback and former sportscaster at KTVT-TV (Channel 11).

“We lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior. We have never seen a person battle like Luke, but he lost his fight with cancer. He was truly inspirational. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. You are my hero. RIP my sweet Luke. See you on the other side,” said Babe Laufenberg in a statement.

Laufenberg’s battle with cancer was highlighted in a June 2018 story by Mike Doocy. In that interview, he had just been declared cancer-free after being diagnosed with lymphoma the day after Christmas 2017.

Nearly a year later, in April 2019, Laufenberg was informed his cancer had returned and there were limited treatment options. In July, he was told his condition was terminal and he had weeks to live.

“He handled the news with a strength of character and sweet demeanor that will always inspire his family, friends, coaches, doctors and the treatment staff at Children’s Medical Center Dallas,” the family said in a statement.

Before his cancer returned in the spring, Laufenberg had been awarded a scholarship from the University of Texas at El Paso to play football and was planning to play tight end.