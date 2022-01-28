Luka Doncic not named a starter for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

article

NBA All-Star Game starters were announced and Mavs star Luka Doncic is not one of them.

It’s the first time in two seasons he has not started for the Western Conference team.

Doncic’s continues to dominate on the court but missed 15 games this season with injuries and COVID-19.

Starters for the West are the Lakers’ Lebron James, Steph Curry from the Warriors, Nikola Jokic from the Nuggets, Ja Morant from the Grizzlies and Andrew Wiggins from the Warriors.

The NBA allows fans, players and a panel from the media to select its All-Star starters.

The fan vote counts for 50% of the total, while votes from the players and the media each make up 25%.

