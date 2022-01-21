Expand / Collapse search

Luka Doncic jersey sales rank in top five of NBA, league says

By
Published 
Updated January 23, 2022 10:09AM
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives the ball past Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on January 09, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has one of the most popular jerseys in the NBA. 

The league says his No. 77 Mavs jersey was the fifth-highest seller for the first half of this season.

The rankings only account for online sales from the official NBA Store.

LeBron James’ jersey remains the number one seller, with the Los Angeles Lakers also ranking first overall in team merchandise sales.

The Mavericks ranked tenth in overall team sales.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks coverage