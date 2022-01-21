Luka Doncic jersey sales rank in top five of NBA, league says

article

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has one of the most popular jerseys in the NBA.

The league says his No. 77 Mavs jersey was the fifth-highest seller for the first half of this season.

The rankings only account for online sales from the official NBA Store.

LeBron James’ jersey remains the number one seller, with the Los Angeles Lakers also ranking first overall in team merchandise sales.

The Mavericks ranked tenth in overall team sales.

