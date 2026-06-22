Argentina’s Lionel Messi plays in Texas World Cup match today
DALLAS - One of the biggest names in soccer will play in Texas on Monday.
Lionel Messi will play for his native Argentina when they meet Austria at Dallas Stadium, which locals know as AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, at noon.
Messi has already showed off his skills during the world’s biggest sports tournament. He pulled a hat-trick during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria. That tied Messi with Germany’s Miroslave Klose for the most goals in men’s World Cup history at 16. Just one goal today means Messi will likely claim sole possession of the all-time record.
WATCH: Argentina vs Austria at Dallas Stadium
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Argentina and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 09, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni - Pool/Getty Images)
The 38-year-old Argentine forward and midfielder is already the country’s leader in national-team appearances and goals with 120 goals and 27 World Cup appearances across six tournaments.
Outside the World Cup, Messi plays for Miami. He’s unbeaten in appearances in the Lone Star State, with three wins and two draws over five matches.
Week of World Cup action in Texas
The World Cup in Texas moves to Houston on Tuesday with a match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at noon.
Japan and Sweden meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Dallas.
Houston hosts Cabo Verde and Saudia Arabia at 7 p.m. Friday.
Argentina faces their next opponent in Dallas with a match against Jordan at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Source: Information in this story came from FIFA, Leagues Cup and previous FOX Local reporting. AI was used to compile some of the information.