McKinney street racing suspect hit 112 miles per hour at time of fatal crash: affidavit

The Brief 51-year-old James Armont and 22-year-old Braydon Moss face multiple charges in connection to a July crash that left two 77-year-old residents dead. An arrest affidavit reveals Armont and Moss were street racing at the time of the crash. Armont was going 112 miles per hour at the time his vehicle struck the victim's car. Armont could be heard laughing "maniacally" and could be seen weaving through traffic in dash camera footage taken before the fatal accident.



The suspect in a McKinney street racing crash was going well over 100 miles per hour at the time his car hit and killed two elderly residents last month.

McKinney street racing crash

James Armont, 51

What we know:

On July 17, 77-year-old William and Sandra Lazarus were killed in a crash in McKinney at the intersection of Custer Road and Bedford Drive.

51-year-old James Armont was arrested on July 21 and charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to the crash.

Braydon Moss, 22

Days later on July 25, 22-year-old Braydon Moss turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts of racing on a highway resulting in injury or death.

Dig deeper:

An arrest affidavit confirms that street racing was the cause of the fatal accident.

Police recovered dashboard camera video from Armont's BMW, which recorded the minutes leading up to the accident.

The affidavit states Armont began street racing Moss, who was driving a black Tesla, after pulling up next to him at a red light on Custer Road.

When Moss' vehicle rapidly accelerated away from the light after it turned green, Armont began speeding after him. Armont could be heard saying, "Are you trying to race my racing slicks? Are you kidding me?" and "(explitive) yeah" in the dash cam footage.

The footage shows Armont laughing "maniacally" and weaving around multiple cars as he attempted to catch up to Moss' vehicle. Armont was shown to be driving 113 miles per hour directly before the crash.

At the intersection of Custer Road and Bedford Drive, Moss' vehicle began braking to avoid a collision with the Lazarus' vehicle. Moss narrowly avoided a collision, but Armont's vehicle struck the Lazarus' vehicle at 112 miles per hour.

The force of the impact caused the Lazarus' vehicle to come off the ground.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

"There was no brakes. No skidding. It was boom, boom, boom."

Regan Amster lives near the intersection where the crash occurred, and says that street racing is a far-too-common occurrence in the area.

"It’s really hard to imagine somebody rationally saying that they need to go that fast on a city street," Amster tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

"I knew it was going to be a fatality, I knew it was," Romara Pimpleton, who lives near the intersection, said the night of the crash. "This just shouldn't have happened, it shouldn't have happened."

Community mourns loss of William and Sandra Lazarus

William and Sandra Lazarus were active parts of the community. Allen ISD says the couple have worked at schools in the district. Now a growing memorial honors their lives.