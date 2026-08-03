4 police officers among those caught in Dallas World Cup prostitution crackdown

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The Brief Operation Safe Streets resulted in 335 arrests for prostitution and sex trafficking during the Dallas World Cup. Four police officers were among those arrested, including a Dallas officer who is now on administrative leave and an officer from an agency outside the U.S. Additional operations across Dallas entertainment districts yielded hundreds of arrests, though only 83 incidents were directly tied to FIFA events.



Four law enforcement officers were among the hundreds of people arrested in Dallas during a World Cup crime sweep.

Operation Safe Streets

What we know:

Operation Safe Streets led to 335 arrests related to prostitution and sex trafficking during the World Cup.

"Operation Safe Streets was one of several proactive initiatives we conducted during the FIFA World Cup to ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable experience for everyone visiting and living in Dallas," said Maj. Aaron Harrell with the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. "Our strategy was built around targeted enforcement, crime reduction, and strong partnerships."

Sr. Cpl. Zachary Helm, a Dallas police officer who worked in the Special Investigations Division, was arrested for solicitation as part of the operation. He is now on administrative leave.

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Three police officers from other agencies, including one outside the United States, were also arrested.

In addition to the arrests, investigators rescued eight victims of sex trafficking, some of whom were underage.

What they're saying:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the prostitution along Harry Hines Boulevard was one of the first things he was asked to crack down on after arriving in Dallas.

"We contacted our federal partners and we did something about it. We will continue to do something about it to improve the safety of this city. We're looking forward to continuing to work with all the police departments in the area across public safety," he said.

When asked about one of his own who was arrested, Maj. Harrell said no one is above the law.

"Our officers are held to the same, if not higher standard than the public we serve," he said. "When someone violates that trust, we take appropriate action to hold them accountable. The commitment to integrity is just as important as the enforcement work we’re doing in our community."

Travis Pickerton, the Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas, talked about the operation sending a clear message to those who exploit people through sex trafficking.

"Human trafficking is a crime of exploitation. It strips victims of their safety, of their freedom, and their dignity. It often hides in plain sight, operating through coercion, manipulation, threats, addiction, and violence. Operations like this are essential because they allow law enforcement to target the demand, identify traffickers and facilitators, and most importantly, connect victims with safety, services, and support," he said.

Dallas World Cup Arrests

By the numbers:

Dallas police said there were also 218 arrests in Deep Ellum, 465 arrests in the Central Business District, and 42 arrests in Uptown during the World Cup as part of Operation Uptown Dallas.

Operation Uptown Dallas focused on locating violent offenders and addressing criminal activity within the city’s busiest business and entertainment districts.

There were only 83 incidents directly related to FIFA, including seven public intoxication arrests, six assaults, four thefts, and 25 miscellaneous reports where no offense actually occurred.