White Castle to open 3rd Texas location in Grand Prairie

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The Brief Fast-food chain White Castle has officially announced plans to build a new restaurant in Grand Prairie. This will mark the iconic slider chain's third North Texas location, following previously announced spots in The Colony and Fort Worth. Grand Prairie city officials confirmed the restaurant will be near EpicCentral along Highway 161, though an exact address and opening timeline have not yet been released.



The iconic slider fast food chain White Castle will open another Dallas-Fort Worth location soon in Grand Prairie.

White Castle in Texas

What we know:

The company plans to build its third Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant in the EpicCentral area along the Highway 161 corridor.

According to a post on social media by the city’s department of economic development, the plans are official, but the details about exactly where the restaurant will be and when it will open haven’t been released yet.

The backstory:

This will be White Castle’s third location in Texas.

Earlier this summer, White Castle broke ground on its first location at Grandscape in The Colony. That location is expected to open in late fall 2026.

The second location will be in southwest Fort Worth in the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch. It’s expected to break ground next year.