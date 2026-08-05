Collin County crash involving 18-wheeler kills 55-year-old woman

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The Brief 55-year-old Kaysie Sparling died Tuesday afternoon after her car was struck by an 18-wheeler in Collin County. State troopers report Sparling failed to yield at a stop sign while driving on Osage Lane at FM 1378. The driver of the truck towing the semi-trailer was not injured in the collision.



A 55-year-old woman was killed in crash involving an 18-wheeler in Collin County.

What we know:

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on FM 1378 near Osage Lane.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was heading east on Osage Lane and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The compact car was hit by a truck that was towing a semi-trailer on FM 1378.

The car’s driver – Kaysie Sparling – died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured.