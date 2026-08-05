Expand / Collapse search

Collin County crash involving 18-wheeler kills 55-year-old woman

By
FOX 4
Traffic
Published August 5, 2026 2:18 PM CDT
Published August 5, 2026 2:18 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • 55-year-old Kaysie Sparling died Tuesday afternoon after her car was struck by an 18-wheeler in Collin County.
    • State troopers report Sparling failed to yield at a stop sign while driving on Osage Lane at FM 1378.
    • The driver of the truck towing the semi-trailer was not injured in the collision.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - A 55-year-old woman was killed in crash involving an 18-wheeler in Collin County.

What we know:

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on FM 1378 near Osage Lane.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was heading east on Osage Lane and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The compact car was hit by a truck that was towing a semi-trailer on FM 1378.

The car’s driver – Kaysie Sparling – died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TrafficCollin CountyCrime and Public Safety