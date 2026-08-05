Collin County crash involving 18-wheeler kills 55-year-old woman
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COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - A 55-year-old woman was killed in crash involving an 18-wheeler in Collin County.
What we know:
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on FM 1378 near Osage Lane.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was heading east on Osage Lane and failed to stop at a stop sign.
The compact car was hit by a truck that was towing a semi-trailer on FM 1378.
The car’s driver – Kaysie Sparling – died in the crash.
The truck driver was not injured.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.