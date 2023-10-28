Jose Leclerc will be available to pitch in World Series Game 2 after throwing 2 innings in Game 1

Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc will be available to pitch in Game 2 of the World Series just hours after throwing two innings in the team's extra inning Game 1 win.

Leclerc, who was the winning pitcher in Game 1, will not have a pitch count if comes into pitch Saturday night.

MORE: World Series Game 2: Lineups announced as Rangers look to take 2-0 series lead

This postseason, Leclerc leads Texas with 11 appearances out of 13 games.

He also only trails Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery for innings pitched.