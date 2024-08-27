Jerry Jones: Nobody can be a GM any better than I can

Jerry Jones is giving himself praise after finalizing a deal with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

In an interview with sports reporter Clarence Hill with ALLDLLS.com, the Dallas Cowboys owner pretty much called himself irreplaceable.

He doesn’t believe anyone can do the job better than him.

"I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f***, if anybody can figure out how to get this s*** done, I can figure out how to get it done," Jones said. "So hell no, there’s nobody that could f***ing come in here and do all the contracts… and be a GM any better than I can."

Jones has owned the team since 1989.

During his tenure, the Cowboys have gone 28 straight seasons without an NFC Championship.

But while the team doesn’t win championships, it is the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

A recent report from the online sports business publication Sportico ranked the Cowboys as the NFL’s most valuable team and the first sports franchise in the world to be valued at more than $10 billion.

"Jerry is not necessarily the best GM, but he is the best promoter. He is the P.T. Barnum of the NFL," said FOX 4’s Mike Doocy. "Winning Super Bowls, yeah, anyone can do that. But to promote a team that doesn’t win Super Bowls and turn it into one of the most profitable franchises in the world, that’s where Jerry takes a back seat to no one."

What do you think? Is Jerry Jones the best general manager for the Cowboys? And will the team finally get it done this season?

The first game against the Browns is in Cleveland next Sunday.