Dallas Cowboys are first team in the world to be worth $10B

The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable team and the first sports franchise in the world to be valued at more than $10 billion, according to a recent report.

Sportico, an online sports business publication, released a list of the 10 most valuable NFL franchises on Tuesday. The Cowboys took the No. 1 spot with a value of $10.32 billion.

That’s $2.52 billion more than the No. 2 team, the Los Angeles Rams, worth $7.79 billion. The Giants, Patriots, and 49ers followed, respectively.

It’s also an increase from the last time the team was valued.

Sportico and Forbes both estimated the Cowboys' value at about $9 billion in 2023. At the time, the team was the only sports franchise in the world worth that much.

Despite the $10 billion value and a new report saying the Dallas Cowboys are the most searched NFL team in the world, the Boys’ haven’t won a Super Bowl and haven’t made it past the divisional round of the playoffs since 1995.

Owner Jerry Jones has also been reluctant to hand out new contracts to Head Coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out from training camp because of the negotiations.

Jones last week said he felt no sense of urgency to sign Lamb.