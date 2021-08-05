Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

article

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson will finally be inducted into the team's prestigious Ring of Honor.

Owner Jerry Jones made the major announcement on FOX's Hall of Fame game pregame show on Thursday evening.

The two men, whose feud abruptly ended a budding dynasty in the mid 1990s, sat side-by-side on the FOX NFL set at Canton, Ohio. Cohost Terry Bradshaw asked Jones if he ever planned to add Johnson to the Ring of Honor and Jones eventually revealed he would add the head coach.

Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

