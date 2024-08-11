Jerry Jones on WR Lamb: 'CeeDee, you're missed'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones directly addressed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb prior to Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lamb, an All-Pro last season, has not appeared at training camp as he looks to come to terms on a new contract extension from the Cowboys.

Last week, Jones said he did not feel a sense of urgency to get a deal done with his top wideout.

Lamb reposted the quote on social media, simply replying: "lol".

Related article

The Cowboys owner had a different tune on Sunday.

"I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee.' Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do," said Jones.

Jones then went on to address the wide receiver directly.

"I understand completely the angst that’s happening, whether you're missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you're missed," he said.

Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. All were career-highs.

Lamb is entering the final year of his contract.