Expand / Collapse search

Jerry Jones on WR Lamb: 'CeeDee, you're missed'

By
Published  August 11, 2024 3:35pm CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

CeeDee Lamb's holdout, Dak's ankle

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News discuss all the hot topics coming out of Cowboys camp.

LOS ANGELES - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones directly addressed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb prior to Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lamb, an All-Pro last season, has not appeared at training camp as he looks to come to terms on a new contract extension from the Cowboys.

Last week, Jones said he did not feel a sense of urgency to get a deal done with his top wideout.

Lamb reposted the quote on social media, simply replying: "lol".

Related

Jerry Jones says he feels no sense of urgency to sign CeeDee Lamb; star receiver laughs at team's owner
article

Jerry Jones says he feels no sense of urgency to sign CeeDee Lamb; star receiver laughs at team's owner

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s not too worried about CeeDee Lamb, who is still holding out from training camp for a new contract.

The Cowboys owner had a different tune on Sunday.

"I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee.' Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do," said Jones.

Jones then went on to address the wide receiver directly.

"I understand completely the angst that’s happening, whether you're missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you're missed," he said.

Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. All were career-highs.

Lamb is entering the final year of his contract.