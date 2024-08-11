Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, things to look for in preseason opener

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the preseason on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

What: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

When: Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sofi Stadium - Inglewood, California

How to watch: In the Dallas area, you can watch the entire game on the NFL Network or CBS. If you're outside the DFW area, you can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network.

Things to Watch

As is the case with most teams during the preseason, several key starters will sit out the first game.

Dak Prescott, camp holdout CeeDee Lamb and plenty of other stars won't be suiting up.

It will be an opportunity to see Cowboys third-string QB Trey Lance in action.

The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Lance last August.

Last year's first round pick, Mazi Smith, is expected to see some action and show where his game is after a disappointing rookie year.

Fans will also get a chance to watch linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's return to the field after he tore his ACL after a stellar camp last August.

Rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, offensive lineman Cooper Beebee, and camp standout Caelen Carson, a rookie corner out of Wake Forest, are also expected to see some snaps.