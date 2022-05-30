Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals and former TCU football player, dies in Dallas crash

article

Arizona Cardinals and former Texas Christian University football player Jeff Gladney died in a crash in Dallas early Monday.

The Cardinals confirmed the 25-year-old cornerback's death.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the team said in a statement.

Gladney was one of two people killed early Monday morning on the Woodall Rodgers service road near Routh Street.

Both were inside a white Mercedes SUV that clipped a Lexus from behind. The Mercedes hit a support beam, flipped and caught on fire.

The other person who was in the SUV has not been identified. The people in the Lexus were not hurt.

"Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff’s family, friends and TCU teammates," TCU said in a statement.

Family members, teammates and fellow players have been tweeting about the sudden loss.

Gladney played football at Texas Christian University from 2017-2019 and then was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. He had 81 tackles in his first and only season with the Vikings.

He did not play during the 2021 season after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Dallas. He was released by the Vikings after being indicted, but was found not guilty.

He signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March.

Gladney leaves behind a young son.