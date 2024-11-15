Jake Paul outlasts Mike Tyson in Netflix fight

article

Social media star turned boxer Jake Paul defeated former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson in the pair's boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday night.

Paul won by unanimous decision after the fight went all eight rounds.

Tyson, 58, was a huge fan favorite in the stadium, but was not able to stand up to the onslaught from the 27-year-old Paul.

The former heavyweight champion started out fast, but looked his age as the younger Paul kept him at arms reach for much of the fight.

Paul bowed to Tyson in the final seconds of the bout.

"Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it," Paul said after the fight.

Tyson stayed on his feet for the duration of the fight. Paul had knocked down or knocked out his competition in all of his previous fights.

The social media star landed 78 punches, compared to 18 for Tyson.

Tyson admitted he was dealing with a knee injury before the fight.

"Yeah, but I can't use that for an excuse because if I did, I wouldn't be in here," said Tyson.

US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson (R) and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul (L) fight during the heavyweight boxing bout at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024.

Paul is now 11-1 with seven knockouts in his career.

Tyson's record fell to 50-7.

After the fight, Tyson was asked if that was his final time in the ring.

"I don't think so," Tyson responded.

Paul said he would not call out specific names for his next fight, but did mention Canelo Alvarez.

Streaming Issues

Netflix's streaming issues may have overshadowed the fight.

Several Netflix customers reported buffering issues, preventing them from being able to watch the fight in real time.

It was a big night for Netflix, who recently signed deals with the NFL and the WWE.

Several people on social media expressed frustration and mocked the streaming platform's issues.

At its peak, the website DownDetector said nearly 100,000 users were reporting issues with the platform.