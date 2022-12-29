How to watch TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl - channel, stream, and more

article

The TCU Horned Frogs are in Arizona preparing for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal against Michigan.

The Frogs are the first Texas team to make the playoff after a memorable unbeaten regular season and an overtime loss in the Big 12 title game.

Now Heisman runner-up Max Duggan hopes he has two more games left in his college career: Saturday's matchup with the Wolverines and a national title game against the winner of Georgia and Ohio State.

READ MORE: Max’s wild ride: TCU QB Duggan goes from lost job to playoff

With the media in Arizona it is clear that Duggan does not feel that the moment is too big for TCU.

"We're excited. It's something that we have wanted to play for, now that we're here we have an opportunity to go play in a playoff game, so we're looking forward to it. We know it is going to be a hard battle, it's going to be a dogfight, but it's an opportunity we are looking forward to," said Duggan on Wednesday.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

The third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs will look to upset the No. 2 ranked Michgan Wolverines for a chance to play for the National Championship on Jan. 9.

What: TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) vs. Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

When: Saturday, December 31, at 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

How to watch: The game will air on TV on ESPN. You can stream the game on the ESPN app.