5 North Texas high schools win boys basketball state titles

The Texas high school boys basketball season is in the books, and five North Texas teams won state titles on Saturday.

Three teams from the DFW Metroplex took the court and swept titles in the state's three largest classes.

All three teams were ranked #1 in the state in their classification.

Lake Highlands erased a double-digit deficit to win Class 6A, 55-44 over Beaumont United.

It is the Wildcats’ first state title since 1968.

Kimball High School brought back the Class 5A championship to Dallas ISD.

The Knights ended two straight disappointing title runs with a 69-48 win over Killeen Ellison.

This is Kimball’s 7th boys basketball state championship, which is the most in Dallas ISD history.

It's their first title since 2014.

Faith Family Academy, in East Oak Cliff, repeated as Class 4A champions.

They used a 17-2 second half run to beat Houston Washington 70-56.

This is the third state title in school history.

A couple of other North Texas teams brought home boys hoops state titles.

Lipan, in Hood County, topped La Rue La Poynor 50-46.

Lipan swept the boys and girls state titles in basketball.

In 1A, Graford, in Palo Pinto County, defended the title, with the Jackrabbits beating Jayton in overtime 49-44.