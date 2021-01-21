Globe Life Field to host State Farm College Baseball Showdown between Big 12, SEC teams

article

Six of the top-ranked college baseball programs will face off at Globe Life Field in February as part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

There will be three teams from the Big 12 and three teams from the SEC taking part in the three-day event.

Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Mississippi State will be the teams taking the field against each other on Feb. 19-21.

Each Big 12 team will face off against each SEC team, as there will be a tripleheader of games each day.

Fans will be allowed to attend the games, and will be required to wear facial coverings, social distance, as well as adhere to other enhanced safety and health measures.

Every other row and select seats will be blocked, and the health and safety protocols will be similar to those used during the MLB postseason at Globe Life Field.

Single day tickets and weekend passes are available.

Click here for information on buying tickets.