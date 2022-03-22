Free 4 All After Party - There Will Never Be Another Like Him: Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki is just a rare combination of once-in-a-generation NBA player, team leader, mentor, and a straight-up nice guy.

We're so grateful for his time in talking with us about his career, his new biography, and mentoring possibly the greatest player right now: Luka Dončić. And a slightly embarrassing moment on a plane with Dirk and his new book. We'll let him explain. Plus:

- The greatest player Dirk ever faced (and it's not Jordan)

- Is Dirk a Shark Tank fan?

- Dirk's dream job -- Media? Management?

- Current music choices (lots of 90s, which is arguably the best decade for music)