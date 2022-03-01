Free 4 All After Party - Mavs Win Big, SHAQ!, and Talking About Ukraine

We have a LOT to talk about with the Dallas Mavericks. Good stuff, thankfully.

The Mavs beat the Golden State Warriors and showed that they're a team that can put together team wins when Luka's not always getting it done.

Great Shaq talk about the NBA legend's appearance in Dallas at a fundraising luncheon for St. Philip’s School and Community Center. The highlights: the jacket he never got in high school, hand grenades, and Wheaties. It'll make sense on the pod.

Advertisement

And how in the world are you supposed to talk about sports (or anything else, for that matter) after the Russian invasion of Ukraine? It's possible. Almost necessary.