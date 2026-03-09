FIFA details World Cup fan fest to be held at Fair Park

The Brief FIFA unveiled the first look at the free World Cup fan festival that will take place at Fair Park during this summer's soccer tournament. The free event will feature large screens to watch FIFA World Cup games, as well as curated food and drinks and a play area for children. The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee expects over one million fans to attend the event this summer.



If you aren't able to make it out to one of the nine World Cup games set to be held in North Texas this summer, FIFA is hosting a fan fest at Fair Park during the tournament that's free to attend. Today, we got the first details on what experiences will be available during the monthlong festival.

What is FIFA Fan Festival Dallas?

What we know:

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas is a free event that will be held for the duration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Premium tickets will also be available for purchase.

The festival will have giant screens to broadcast FIFA World Cup games. There will be curated food and beverage options, as well as a play area for children. Concerts are scheduled to happen throughout the duration of the event.

One million fans are expected to take part in the festival, according to the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

Where is FIFA Fan Festival Dallas happening?

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas will take place at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas for the duration of the tournament. Specifically, the festival will take place at the Dos Equis Pavilion and two adjacent parking lots.

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee unveiled renderings of what the festival will lool like during a press conference on Monday morning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ FIFA Fan Festival Dallas rendering

Four other fan fests will take place across the United States during the World Cup. The other events will be held in Houston, Atlanta, Boston and Kansas City, according to FIFA's website.

What they're saying:

"Iconic Fair Park will serve as the perfect backdrop to feature Dallas and the North Texas region to thousands of fans as they can gather in one place to cheer on their favorite teams while also enjoying local food, entertainment and culture for the duration of the tournament," Monica Paul, the President of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee, said during the press conference.

"It's for the communities that host it, it's for the fans that are watching at home," Amy Hopfinger, FIFA's Chief Business and Strategy Officer, said. "Everyone experiences it different. This just provides different opportunities to be engaged in the World Cup."

When is FIFA Fan Festival Dallas happening?

What we know:

The fan fest will run from June 11 to July 19. It will be open for all 34 match days during the tournament. Doors will open one hour prior to the first match of the day, and it will close one hour after the final match of the day is played.

The fest will be closed on rest days, when no matches are played. Those dates are:

July 8

July 12

July 13

July 16

July 17

Organizers noted Monday marked 94 days from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 54 days of construction for the fan fest and the International Broadcast Center in Dallas having already taken place.

Matches that begin at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. local time will not be shown at the fest, according to the press release.

Who is running FIFA Fan Festival Dallas?

FIFA has partnered with C3 Presents to produce and operate the festival. C3 has produced music fesitvals like Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza.