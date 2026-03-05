Arlington 17-year-old arrested for supplying gun that killed 14-year-old friend

article

The Brief Cameron Tantillo faces charges for allegedly stealing a relative's firearm from a locked safe and providing it to the teens involved. Police say 14-year-old Riley Jordan was killed while friends were "playing" with the handgun and pointing it at one another. A second juvenile is charged with manslaughter for the discharge, while the gun's legal owner is not expected to face charges.



Arlington police arrested a 17-year-old boy for supplying the gun that accidentally killed a 14-year-old Martin High School student.

17-year-old facing charges

Cameron Tantillo (Tarrant County Jail)

What's new:

Police determined the gun that killed 14-year-old Riley Jordan belonged to a relative of 17-year-old Cameron Tantillo.

The gun’s registered owner had it properly secured in a gun safe, but police said Tantillo broke into that safe and took the gun without permission.

Tantillo allegedly brought it to the home on Sausalito Drive, where Jordan was shot.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death.

Police said the gun’s owner cooperated with the investigation and is not facing charges.

Arlington 14-year-old killed

Riley Jordan

The backstory:

Jordan was shot and killed on Feb. 20 while he and several friends were handling a handgun inside a bedroom.

Investigators determined several of the friends were "playing with it" just before the shooting. Evidence suggested the teens were pointing the weapon at one another when it discharged, striking Jordan in the head.

A teenage boy who was in the room at the time of the discharge was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He is a juvenile, so his name and age will not be released.