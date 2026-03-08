Fort Worth police helicopter makes emergency landing after mechanical failure
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police helicopter made an emergency landing at a local heliport Saturday night after experiencing a mechanical failure shortly after takeoff, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. as the aircraft, known as Air One, was en route to assist officers with a call for service in the department’s Central Division.
According to police, the helicopter had reached an altitude of about 100 feet when the pilot reported a mechanical issue. The pilot tried to return to the heliport but was forced to make an emergency landing on airport property, coming to a rest just short of the helipad.
(Source: Fort Worth Police Department)
Two people were on board at the time: a pilot and a tactical flight officer. Both were evaluated at the scene by the Fort Worth Fire Department for minor injuries. As a precaution, both were taken to a local hospital for further medical assessment.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and is leading the investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure. No further details regarding the extent of the damage to the aircraft were immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.