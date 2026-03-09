From wheelchair to record-breaker: How one Forney swimmer found his purpose

The Brief Senior swimmer Jameson Curtis qualified for the state championships after undergoing major reconstructive leg surgeries and overcoming a childhood of physical limitations. Despite only starting the sport as a high school freshman, Curtis broke over 10 school records and won his regional title by a margin of just 0.02 seconds. After completing his high school career, Curtis is now training to challenge world record times set by collegiate-level swimmers.



Jameson Curtis has never been one to back down from a challenge. As he stood at the edge of the Forney ISD Aquatics Center, the senior swimmer prepared for an unofficial world record attempt, wearing a football helmet.

Overcoming adversity

It is an unconventional training method for a pool, but for Curtis, it is just another hurdle to clear.

"He’s really raised the bar very high," said Forney High School swim coach Edward Ortiz Jr. "Breaking 10–11 records in a short period of time in his senior year."

For Curtis, however, the drive to push his physical limits stems from a childhood defined by pain and uncertainty. Born with femoral anteversion, a condition that caused significant in-toeing, Curtis spent his early years struggling just to walk. His feet were turned inward at roughly 45-degree angles, causing him to trip repeatedly.

"I would constantly hit the back of my Achilles on the other foot," Curtis said. "It was very noticeable."

His mother, Tiffani Curtis, watched as the physical limitations led to social struggles. "When he would fall, I would just be so disappointed for him and heartbroken because I didn't want that life for him," she said.

The falls resulted in frequent injuries, including five or six concussions before he turned 12. Tiffani recalled one incident where the injury was so severe she saw blood in the whites of her son’s eyes.

"I went to the doctor and was like, 'He can't live like this,'" she said. "'This quality of life is not acceptable.'"

Rapid rise

In 2020, on his 12th birthday, Curtis underwent the first of two corrective surgeries. Surgeons sawed his femurs and inserted rods, leaving him in a wheelchair for nearly two months, followed by a transition to a walker. During that recovery, Curtis said he fell into a "dark place," questioning if he would ever be athletic again.

He found his path as a freshman at Forney High School, where he stepped into a swimming pool for the first time. Despite picking up the sport later in life, he quickly excelled.

"He is the fastest and the best and most talented swimmer, hands down, to come through [this school]," Ortiz said.

That talent culminated in a stellar senior year that saw Curtis punch his ticket to the state championship meet in Austin. At the regional championships, he secured his spot by winning the 50-meter freestyle by just 0.02 seconds, a margin Ortiz described as the width of a finger.

While Curtis did not secure a win at the state meet, the performance marked a milestone in a journey that began in a wheelchair.

"The performance wasn't what I wanted, but I'm really proud with how far I've come," Curtis said.

Future ambitions

With his high school career finished, Curtis is already eyeing his next goal: besting the world record times set by collegiate swimmers. It is an ambitious target, but for someone who learned to walk after surgeons reconstructed his legs, it is a challenge he is more than ready to face.