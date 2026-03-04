The primary election results are in!

Following a night of high-stakes races and some polling place confusion, Texas voters have a clearer picture of who will represent their parties in November.

Here is a look at the key races and the candidates moving forward.

U.S. Senate Nominees

The race for the U.S. Senate saw movement on both sides of the ticket.

Around 2 a.m., the Associated Press confirmed that James Talarico has secured the Democratic nomination. Talarico, a state representative from Austin and former teacher, held a steady lead throughout the night, finishing with 53% of the vote.

Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian, addressed his supporters late Tuesday night and applauded new voters who turned out for the primary.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett congratulated James Talarico on securing the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. early Wednesday morning.

JUST IN: Dallas Congresswoman @JasmineForUS congratulated @jamestalarico on his win.

"With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect democrats up and down the ballot." @FOX4 @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ud4aQB70kn — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 4, 2026

On the Republican side, the race is heading to a runoff. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who has held the seat since 2002, will face a challenge in May from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The campaign has already turned sharp. Cornyn spoke in downtown Austin to question Paxton’s character, while Paxton used his Dallas watch party to criticize Cornyn’s attack ads. A Democrat has not won a U.S. Senate seat in Texas in more than 30 years.

The Matchup: James Talarico will face either John Cornyn or Ken Paxton in the November general election.

Race for Texas Governor

The matchup for the Texas gubernatorial race is set. Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott secured nearly 1.5 million votes, winning more than 80% of the Republican primary. Abbott, who has served since 2015, promised "consistency and common-sense policies" as he seeks a fourth term.

He will face Democrat Gina Hinojosa, a state representative who secured 60% of her party's vote. Hinojosa has served in the Texas House since 2017, but this marks her first statewide campaign. She faces a historical uphill battle as Texas has not elected a Democratic governor since 1990.

The Matchup: Governor Greg Abbott and State Representative Gina Hinojosa will face off in November.

Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General Results

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick easily won the Republican primary with 85% of the vote. Patrick is also seeking a fourth term. However, the Democratic side is heading to a runoff. State Rep. Vikki Goodwin led early but fell just short of the 50% threshold. She will likely face Marcos Velez, a Houston union leader who surged to more than 30% of the vote.

The race for Texas Attorney General will likely see runoffs for both parties:

For Republicans, State Sen. Mayes Middleton and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy are set for a May rematch.

For Democrats, State Sen. Nathan Johnson finished just below the 50% mark and will likely face Houston lawyer Joe Jaworski, who narrowly leads Tony Box for the second runoff spot.

The Matchups: Dan Patrick will face the winner of the Goodwin-Velez runoff, while the Attorney General race remains undecided for both parties.

House District Highlights

In District 30, Jasmine Crockett vacated her seat to pursue a Senate bid that ultimately fell short. Dallas pastor Freddy Haynes won the Democratic nomination with 75% of the vote. Republicans Everett Jackson and Sholdon Daniels are headed for a runoff.

In the newly drawn District 33, both parties face runoffs. For the Democrats, former Congressman Collin Allred is attempting to unseat incumbent Julie Johnson. The Republican runoff will feature Patrick Gillespie and John Sims.

The Matchups: Winners of the May runoffs will determine the final challengers for these key North Texas seats.

State Comptroller Nominees

The Republican primary for Texas Comptroller, the state’s chief financial officer, saw a decisive victory for former Dallas State Senator Don Huffines.

Despite Governor Greg Abbott’s endorsement of acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, whom he had previously appointed to the position, Huffines secured a win by a wide margin over Hancock and two other challengers. Huffines’ campaign was bolstered by high-profile endorsements from President Trump and Senator Ted Cruz.

The Matchup: Don Huffines will move on to the November general election as the Republican nominee for State Comptroller.

Why Were Dallas County Polls Delayed?

The primary was marked by reports of "mass confusion" at the polls, particularly in Dallas and Williamson counties. For the first time in years, voters were required to cast ballots at party-specific locations.

The Dallas Democratic Party reported that hundreds of voters were turned away. While a county judge initially granted a two-hour emergency extension after the county’s election website crashed, that decision was quickly overruled by the State Supreme Court.

Texas Midterm 2026: Voter Registration and Deadlines

If you missed the primary, you can still vote in the runoff and the general election!

To participate in the May 26 runoff, you must be registered by April 27, 2026. Even if you didn't vote in the March primary, you are eligible to vote in either party's runoff, provided you didn't vote in the opposite party's primary earlier this month.

Key Dates to Remember

Last Day to Register for Runoff: April 27, 2026

Early Voting (Primary Runoff): May 18 – May 22, 2026

Primary Runoff Election Day: May 26, 2026

Last Day to Register for General Election: October 5, 2026

Early Voting (General Election): October 19 – October 30, 2026

General Election Day: November 3, 2026

Most-Asked Questions About Primary Day

Who won the Texas Democratic Senate Primary? James Talarico.

When is the Texas primary runoff? May 26, 2026.

Is there a runoff for Texas Governor? No, Greg Abbott (R) and Gina Hinojosa (D) won outright.