Bandidos Motorcycle Club President 'Hot Tub' charged after 3 pounds of meth found in Lubbock raid

The Brief Bandidos chapter president Steven "Hot Tub" Ryals was federally charged Monday for possession with intent to distribute meth in Lubbock. Federal agents seized 3.2 pounds of meth and distribution supplies during a February 27 raid of the club’s clubhouse, which also served as Ryals’s home. Ryals remains in federal custody and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.



Who is Bandidos Motorcycle Club President "Hot Tub"?

What we know:

74-year-old Steven Glenn Ryals of Lubbock, Texas, also known as "Hot Tub," was charged by federal complaint on March 2, 2026, with possession with intent to distribute meth.

Steven Glenn Ryals | Lubbock County Jail

Ryals appeared before a United States Magistrate Judge in Lubbock on that same day, for his initial appearance on the charges.

Meth raid at Lubbock Bandidos clubhouse

Timeline:

In early 2025, law enforcement agents launched an investigation into the Banditos Notorious Chapter President and other Banditos members suspected of drug trafficking in the Lubbock area, according to the complaint.

On February 27, 2026, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant for the Banditos Notorious clubhouse, which was also Ryals’s residence.

Inside an office, federal agents located approximately 3.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside a locked drawer of a wooden filing cabinet.

3.2 pounds of methamphetamine

Next to the cabinet was another cabinet containing Ryals’ Bandidos Motorcycle Club paraphernalia.

Bandidos Motorcycle Club paraphernalia

In other areas of the office, agents found items that federal officials say "are commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances." This included numerous small plastic baggies, digital scales, and a concealed compartment located inside a bookshelf.

Federal drug charges, potential prison sentence

What's next:

If convicted, federal officials say Ryals faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

He remains in federal custody pending further court proceedings.

This investigation was a joint operation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, and Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).