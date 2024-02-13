FC Dallas announces player development partnership with Portuguese club Benfica

FC Dallas is partnering with Portuguese powerhouse Benfica to bring together two of soccer's most successful youth academies.

The partnership between the two clubs offers young players a pathway to first-team soccer both in the United States and Portugal.

Tuesday was the first time FC Dallas players trained at Toyota Soccer Center on Camry Field since returning from a two-week stint in Spain.

At a news conference on Tuesday, FC Dallas president Dan Hunt touted that Benfica has won a record 38 league championships and two European cups.

The goal of the partnership is to exchange coaching expertise that will allow young, talented players to experience different playing styles and cultures to enhance their personal and professional development.

"This is a great moment. We have generations of great players coming through FC Dallas and I think this partnership will help us raise the level of the players we have here, not just for FC Dallas, but the national team program," said Hunt. "Our vision is to develop the next Patrick Mahomes of soccer."

For FC Dallas players, they are looking ahead to the season.

The season begins Feb. 24 with a showdown against the San Jose Earthquakes.

"We have the potential to go all the way. This team is capable. We have the talent we have the players we have the mindset. What I love about this team is its a team-first mentality. Our ambitions are to lift as many trophies as we can," said defender Omar Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is new to FC Dallas, but not to the area.

He grew up in North Texas and is excited to play for his home team after being away for 20 years.

FC Dallas also unveiled its menu for the season on Tuesday.

A wide variety of new food offerings will be made available for fans to sample.

Two of the new items features are a Texas Monster Dog and the Cheesy Chipotle Bacon footlong with warm cheddar queso.

