Schedule released for FC Dallas; they will not play Messi and Inter Miami in 2024

The 2024 schedule was released for FC Dallas, and fans hoping to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami come to North Texas for an MLS match are out of luck.

Inter Miami is not among FC Dallas' opponents for next season. Inter Miami beat FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup elimination game back in August, but those who didn't get to see Messi then will have to wait for 2025 or a possible matchup in the Leagues Cup to see him make a trip back to Frisco.

FC Dallas will open the season at home against the San Jose Earthquakes on February 24.

The 4th of July game will be against Portland Timbers.

All of FC Dallas’ regular season matches are available on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV plus.

See FC Dallas' full schedule below: