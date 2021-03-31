Ex-Arkansas, SMU head coach Chad Morris hired as Allen High School’s football coach

article

Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris is returning to Texas high school football.

Allen ISD announced Wednesday that Morris would be the new head coach at perennial football powerhouse Allen High School.

"My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives," Morris said in a statement.

Morris had a meteoric rise through the high school and college ranks, but a spectacular flameout recently.

Morris was the offensive coordinator at Clemson for several seasons before becoming head coach at SMU in 2015, where he was 14-22 overall but 7-5 in his third and final season. He parlayed that into the head coaching job at Arkansas, where things went terribly wrong. He was 4-18 in just two seasons at Arkansas and was fired. Last season, he was the offensive coordinator at Auburn but was let go after head coach Gus Malzahn was ousted.

Before his time in college football, Morris spent 16 years coaching at Texas high schools. He won three state titles, including two at Lake Travis High School in 2008 and 2009.

At Allen High School, Morris takes over for Terry Gambill. He retired after five seasons as coach, winning a state title in 2017.

"Coach Morris is clearly passionate about coaching young athletes and helping them find success. His coaching record speaks for itself," said AISD Superintendent Robin Bullock in a statement.

Allen ISD said Morris’ hire is effective immediately.