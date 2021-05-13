Eddie Gossage to step down as president of Texas Motor Speedway

article

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage is stepping down after more than three decades in the racing industry and 25 years with the TMS.

Gossage said his last race will be the NASCAR All-Star race on June 13.

After that, he and his wife are looking forward to spending more time with their grandchildren and moving on to their next adventure in life.

"The timing just feels right after 32 years with the company," he said. "The Smith family and Speedway Motorsports changed my life and I will forever be appreciative and grateful.

Under Gossage’s leadership, TMS has been successful at hosting NASCAR, IndyCar and World of Outlaw races, as well as big-name concerts. In 2015, he was behind the effort to build the world’s largest LED high-definition television – the 22,704 square-foot "Big Hoss."

"Eddie Gossage has been synonymous with Texas Motor Speedway’s success, and his contributions to our company and the speedway’s impact on the state of Texas during his career are immeasurable," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "Beyond the big events, wild pre-race shows and publicity stunts, Eddie has always been the biggest fan of the fans. No one has more desire to give them a memorable experience. I’ll always be thankful for his dedication to our company and the inspiration he’s given our staff to always put the fans first."

TMS will launch a nationwide search to replace Gossage.