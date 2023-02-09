Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year

article

Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title.

Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas.

That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state.

He led the Panthers to an undefeated season capped off by a win in the Class 6A Division 1 title game in December.

Samples said it was special to be honored by fellow coaches.

"Your peers, they know the struggle. They know the game and to get an award like that is really a signature moment in your life," he said.

The honor from the Texas High School Coaches Association will put Samples in the running for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year award.