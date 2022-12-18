DeSoto, Duncanville win 6A state football titles

article

DeSoto and Duncanville completed a Dallas County sweep of Class 6A football state titles on Saturday.

It was Duncanville’s first high school football championship since 1998.

Caden Durham ran for three touchdowns in the 28-21 win over Houston-area football powerhouse Galena Park North Shore in the 6A Division I title game.

For the Panthers' head coach, Reginald Samples, a 32-year dream to bring home a state title became reality.

"It's about time. It's about time. Worked a long time for it. Just keep working and it will come," he said. "Just believe in your kids and your coach. We just say keep our composure, you know, we're going to have bad games. We kept our composure."

Samples is the winningest Black head football coach in Texas history with 323 wins.

The victory gave Duncanville High School its 26th state title in all sports dating back to 1976.

DeSoto brought the 6A Division II trophy to southern Dallas County with a 42-17 win over Austin Vandergrift.

Saturday at AT&T Stadium, Darius Bailey threw three touchdown passes in the Eagles’ win.

It was DeSoto's second state championship. The other was in 2016.

