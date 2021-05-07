Dallas Stars playoff hopes on life support

article

The Dallas Stars may miss the NHL playoffs one year after going to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Stars are behind Nashville for the last postseason spot in the NHL’s Central Division.

They likely have to win all three of their remaining games and also need the Predators to lose their last two.

Dallas missed a chance to close the gap with a loss to Tampa Bay Wednesday.

"We’re very frustrated. Guys were really upset at the end of the game because they know we played better than that. But you put that aside and we talked after the game. We’re still in it. We have a game Friday night. That’s our game in hand and we have to win it," said head coach Rick Bowness.

The Stars will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they play the Lightning Friday in Tampa.