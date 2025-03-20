Stars, Lightning face-off in rematch of 2020 Stanley Cup on KDFI More27

The Brief The Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. You can watch the game on More27 and Victory+.



The surging Dallas Stars will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of the 2020 Stanley Cup tonight on KDFI More27.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning dives to make a save against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Amalie Arena on November 23, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Ima Expand

The Stars and Lightning will play for the second time this season. The Stars won the previous game 4-2 in Tampa Bay back in November.

Since then, Dallas has added star winger Mikko Rantanen and the Lightning traded for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Kraken.

The Stars are coming off a win in an overtime thriller against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Lightning shut out the Flyers in Tampa on Monday night.

Both teams have the same record (6-3-1) in their last 10 games.

The Stars have won eight-straight games at home, tying a franchise record.

How to watch the Dallas Stars game

Date: Thursday, March 19

Pregame: 6:30 p.m.

Puck drop: 7 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on TV on KDFI More 27, or stream it on the free Victory+ app.

How to watch More27

You can find More27 in the following locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Over-the-air/Antenna: Channel 27.1, 4.2

Spectrum: Channel 7

DirecTV: Channel 27

YouTubeTV: Search More27 or KDFI

Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27

Thurs., March 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (More27)

Mon., March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild (FOX 4)

Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)

Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)

Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27.

The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.