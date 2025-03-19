Expand / Collapse search

Mikael Granlund’s 2nd goal pushes Stars past Ducks 4-3 in overtime

Published  March 19, 2025 7:36am CDT
Dallas Stars
Associated Press
article

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 18: Mikael Granlund #64 of the Dallas Stars handles the puck against the Anaheim Ducks at the American Airlines Center on March 18, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Mikael Granlund’s second goal of the game 2:32 into overtime gave him 600 career points and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who have won eight consecutive home games for the first time since January-March 2006. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, and rookie Nikita Nesterenko also scored for the Ducks, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Lukas Dostal stopped 27 shots.

Related

Dallas Stars games coming to FOX 4, More27
article

Dallas Stars games coming to FOX 4, More27

FOX 4 has teamed up with the Stars and Victory+ to broadcast four regular-season games as the team makes its push for the Stanley Cup.

Granlund has three goals and 11 points since being acquired from San Jose on Feb. 1.

Harley tied the score 3-3 at 4:37 of the third period.

Carlsson’s converted penalty shot that gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead came with 39.1 seconds left in the period after Oskar Back was called for a slash on a breakaway.

Carlsson tied the score 2-2 at 13:03 of the second on a goal with seven seconds left in a five-on-three penalty that initially was disallowed for goaltender interference but reversed following the Ducks’ challenge.

Mikko Rantanen, acquired March 7 from Carolina, made his American Airlines Center debut after playing his first four Stars games on the road and had two shots and won both faceoffs.

Takeaways

Ducks: Carlsson, 20, has four career multigoal games, two in the last 18 days.

Stars: Harley has six goals and 19 points in 17 games since standout blue liner Miro Heiskanen was sidelined Jan. 28 with a knee injury.

Key moment

Oettinger made a point-blank blocker save on Jackson LaCombe with 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

Key stat

Dallas improved to 3-17-2 when trailing after two periods. Anaheim is 18-2-3 when leading after two.

Up next

The Ducks end a three-game road trip at Nashville on Thursday night, when the Stars will host Tampa Bay.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Dallas StarsSports