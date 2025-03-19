Mikael Granlund’s 2nd goal pushes Stars past Ducks 4-3 in overtime

article

DALLAS (AP) — Mikael Granlund’s second goal of the game 2:32 into overtime gave him 600 career points and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who have won eight consecutive home games for the first time since January-March 2006. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, and rookie Nikita Nesterenko also scored for the Ducks, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Lukas Dostal stopped 27 shots.

Granlund has three goals and 11 points since being acquired from San Jose on Feb. 1.

Harley tied the score 3-3 at 4:37 of the third period.

Carlsson’s converted penalty shot that gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead came with 39.1 seconds left in the period after Oskar Back was called for a slash on a breakaway.

Carlsson tied the score 2-2 at 13:03 of the second on a goal with seven seconds left in a five-on-three penalty that initially was disallowed for goaltender interference but reversed following the Ducks’ challenge.

Mikko Rantanen, acquired March 7 from Carolina, made his American Airlines Center debut after playing his first four Stars games on the road and had two shots and won both faceoffs.

Takeaways

Ducks: Carlsson, 20, has four career multigoal games, two in the last 18 days.

Stars: Harley has six goals and 19 points in 17 games since standout blue liner Miro Heiskanen was sidelined Jan. 28 with a knee injury.

Key moment

Oettinger made a point-blank blocker save on Jackson LaCombe with 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

Key stat

Dallas improved to 3-17-2 when trailing after two periods. Anaheim is 18-2-3 when leading after two.

Up next

The Ducks end a three-game road trip at Nashville on Thursday night, when the Stars will host Tampa Bay.