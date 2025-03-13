Dallas Stars games coming to FOX 4, More27
DALLAS - Dallas Stars games are coming to FOX 4 and KDFI More27!
FOX 4 has teamed up with the Stars and Victory+ to broadcast four regular-season games as the team makes its push for the playoffs.
The games include a showdown with Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning (March 20), key Central Division match-ups against the Minnesota Wild (March 24) and Nashville Predators (April 3) and a game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets (April 10).
Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27
- Thurs., March 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (More27)
- Mon., March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild (FOX 4)
- Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)
- Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)
Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27, which can be seen on channel 27.
The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.
Dallas Stars playoff push
VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 9: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars celebrates a goal on Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on March 9, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (
The Stars have the Stanley Cup in their sights, dealing for superstar Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline. Rantanen signed a $96 million, eight-year contract with Dallas as part of the trade.
Dallas' Finals odds shot up following the trade for the winger. FanDuel has Dallas (+600) behind only the Florida Panthers (+500) to hoist the cup.
More than 165,000 viewers tuned in to Victory+ for Rantanen's debut, setting a record for the platform.
The Stars and FOX 4 are hoping to bring games to more fans as they look to make a deep playoff run after last year's appearance in the Western Conference Final.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4, the Dallas Stars and Victory+.