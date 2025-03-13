Dallas Stars games coming to FOX 4, More27

The Brief Four Dallas Stars games will air on FOX 4 and More27 The games include match-ups with the Lightning (March 20), Wild (March 24), Predators (April 3) and Jets (April 10). Games will still stream on Victory+.



Dallas Stars games are coming to FOX 4 and KDFI More27!

FOX 4 has teamed up with the Stars and Victory+ to broadcast four regular-season games as the team makes its push for the playoffs.

The games include a showdown with Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning (March 20), key Central Division match-ups against the Minnesota Wild (March 24) and Nashville Predators (April 3) and a game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets (April 10).

Dallas Stars games on FOX 4, More27

Thurs., March 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (More27)

Mon., March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild (FOX 4)

Thurs. April 3 vs. Nashville Predators (More27)

Thurs. April 10 vs. Winnipeg Jets (FOX 4)

Fans will be able to watch simulcasts of the games, plus pre- and post-game analysis on FOX 4 and More27, which can be seen on channel 27.

The games will also be available on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars playoff push

VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 9: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars celebrates a goal on Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on March 9, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. ( Expand

The Stars have the Stanley Cup in their sights, dealing for superstar Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline. Rantanen signed a $96 million, eight-year contract with Dallas as part of the trade.

Dallas' Finals odds shot up following the trade for the winger. FanDuel has Dallas (+600) behind only the Florida Panthers (+500) to hoist the cup.

More than 165,000 viewers tuned in to Victory+ for Rantanen's debut, setting a record for the platform.

The Stars and FOX 4 are hoping to bring games to more fans as they look to make a deep playoff run after last year's appearance in the Western Conference Final.