Dallas mayor declares 'Iron Skillet Week' in city ahead of SMU-TCU game

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared it Iron Skillet Week in the city ahead of the matchup between SMU and TCU.

The game, typically played annually, didn’t take place in 2020 due to scheduling issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the series resumes on Saturday in Fort Worth at TCU.

Sept. 20-25 is officially Iron Skillet Week in Dallas in a show of support for the Mustangs, the mayor said. The winner of the game gets to keep a large cast iron skillet until the next meeting, making it one of the most unique trophies in college sports.

"The Iron Skillet belongs right here in Dallas, and our city will show its support for SMU Football all week long. And we know our Mustangs will make us proud," Johnson tweeted along with an image of the official city proclamation.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 100th meeting of the two schools on the gridiron. TCU leads the overall series (51-41-7), but SMU won the last meeting in 2019 in Fort Worth, 41-38.

Both teams come into the game undefeated – SMU at 3-0 and TCU at 2-0. The game is at 11 a.m. on FS1.

