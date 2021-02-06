Dallas Mavericks will start allowing vaccinated essential workers to attend home games

article

The Dallas Mavericks will start welcoming a limited number of fans back to home games starting Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Only 1,500 vaccinated essential workers will be allowed to attend.

That includes medical professionals, police officers, firefighters, and food service workers.

"We owe so much to people who have put their lives at risk to make us safer," Mavs owner, Mark Cuban, said in a statement. "Bringing them to a Mavs game is the least we can do!"

There is no word on when the Mavs may allow the general public to attend home games.

No fans will be allowed at Saturday night's Mavericks home game against the Warriors.