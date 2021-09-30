Dallas Mavericks to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for fans attending games

article

The Dallas Mavericks are requiring fans who attend games at the American Airlines Center this season to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Face mask will also be required for everyone over the age of 2, in accordance with the Dallas County mask order. A COVID-19 vaccine or negative test will not be required for those under the age of 12.

Fans will have to submit their negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card through MavsCheckin.com starting October 1.

"AAC staff will be at each door checking proof of negative tests and/or vaccination and denying entry to those non-compliant with these requirements," it states in the Mavericks' COVID-19 protocols.

Cash will not be used at concession stands, bars, and merchandise stands.

The Mavs will continue to monitor local trends and could change their policies throughout the season.

On Wednesday, Mavs guard Trey Burke explained his decision for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that "it’s a personal choice [he’s] still figuring out."

