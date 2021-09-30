Mavericks guard Trey Burke says he hasn't received COVID-19 vaccine

Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke explained his decision for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that "it’s a personal choice [he’s] still figuring out."

After practice Wednesday, Burke told reporters he is still getting information about the vaccine and doing more research.

"I’m taking it one day at a time. Me and my family are still talking about it and doing the research on it," Burke said. "I feel like everybody has, you know, their own personal choice, and for me, I’m just getting the proper knowledge and continuing to do more and more research to make a reasonable decision."

Burke is the latest NBA player disclosing his vaccination status after the league released its new COVID-19 protocols.

The league said it would have more stringent rules for players who are not fully vaccinated.

The Dallas Mavericks are requiring fans who attend games at the American Airlines Center this season to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for fans attending games

Mavs coach Jason Kidd has said 90% of his players are vaccinated.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Mavericks News