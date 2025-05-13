Dallas Mavericks season ticket inquiries noticeably increased after winning NBA Draft Lottery

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday. By Tuesday morning, the team had received several new inquiries about season tickets. The NBA Draft will be on June 25-26.



The Dallas Mavericks say they are seeing an uptick in fans asking about season tickets after beating the odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night.

The Mavs landed the first overall pick, despite having just a 1.8 percent chance in the lottery.

The team confirmed to FOX 4 that it has seen an increase in inquiries about season tickets since winning the top pick and, presumably, Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Estimates from one NBA executive show that winning the draft lottery is worth between $500 million and $1 billion to a franchise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dallas Mavericks season tickets

The backstory:

Several Dallas Mavericks fans canceled their season tickets after the team traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team offered limited refunds to some in the angered fanbase.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Doncic trade would likely "cost the franchise nine figures over the next several years," according to team sources. MacMahon also reported that the Mavs lost "dozens of millions in revenue" last season due to falling merchandise sales, sponsors pulling out and shrinking crowds.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 9: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 9, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

In March, Dallas announced that it would be increasing the cost of season tickets for the 2025-2026 season.

Overall, the Mavericks said the average increase would be 8.61 percent.

At a closed-door news conference in April, Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts said that between 75 and 80 percent of the season ticket holders had renewed their tickets.

The CEO said the team is in the middle of the league when it comes to season ticket pricing.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be held in Brooklyn on June 25.

The second round of the NBA Draft will be held on June 26.

2025 NBA Draft Order

Cooper Flagg

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils drives the ball against J'Wan Roberts #13 of the Houston Cougars during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 05 Expand

Dig deeper:

Cooper Flagg is expected to be the Mavericks' pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward from Maine, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his freshman season at Duke. With elite two-way potential, Flagg is widely projected to go first overall in June’s draft.

Flagg was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, joining previous top NBA Draft picks Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor as the only players in conference history to win both awards in the same season.

Cooper Flagg had a record-breaking college basketball career in his one year at the collegiate level, acquiring:

2025 National College Player of the Year

Consensus First-Team All-American

2025 Lute Olson Award for most outstanding men's college basketball player

2025 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award

2025 USBWA Freshman of the Year Award

2025 NABC Freshman of the Year

Flagg was named to the USA Select team to practice with the United States men's national team ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, where USA Basketball won a gold medal.