NBA reacts to Dallas Mavericks winning draft lottery
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Monday night's draft lottery.
The Mavs only had a 1.8 percent chance of moving up to the top spot in the draft.
Several people took to social media to react to the news.
Some celebrated the news, others believe, after the Luka Doncic trade, it's proof that the league is rigged.
Mark Cuban
Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban called it "unreal."
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James posted several laughing emojis shortly after the pick was revealed.
Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings responded saying "#1 PICK PARTY IN DALLAS."
The Wings had the number one pick in this year's WNBA Draft, taking UConn's Paige Bueckers.
Dereck Lively II
On Instagram, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II posted two devil emojis.
Both Lively and likely top pick Cooper Flagg were members of the Duke Blue Devils.
PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington posted several eyeball emojis.
Mike Doocy
FOX 4's own Mike Doocy asked if Mavs' GM Nico Harrison will trade the pick to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sam Gannon
FOX 4's Sam Gannon brought up a crazy season getting even crazier.
Jeff Kolb
FOX 4's Jeff Kolb weighed in, saying "you cannot script this year in Mavericks history."
Bill Simmons
NBA analyst Bill Simmons posted a photo of "Conspiracy Bill" on social media. Many people online said the timing of the Mavs getting the top pick was a bit too convenient after trading Luka Doncic to the big market Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Love
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love seemingly also questioned the Mavericks hitting the 1.8% odds.
Adam Schefter
ESPN's Adam Schefter, normally an NFL reporter, posted that winning the first overall pick could be worth $500 million to $1 billion dollars.
Mina Kimes
ESPN NFL reporter Mina Kimes called it a "false flagg operation."
PFT Commenter
Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter posted "7 Flaggs Over Texas."
Magnus Carlsen
Chess star Magnus Carlsen simply posted "1.8%? Sure."
Patrick Mahomes
Dallas Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes was pretty excited about the news.
Mike Modano
Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano called for the Mavericks to trade Flagg for Luka.
The Source: Information in this article comes from social media posts after the NBA Draft Lottery.