NBA reacts to Dallas Mavericks winning draft lottery

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night. The team had just a 1.8% chance of getting the top pick. Duke Blue Devil Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the first player selected.



The Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Monday night's draft lottery.

The Mavs only had a 1.8 percent chance of moving up to the top spot in the draft.

Several people took to social media to react to the news.

Some celebrated the news, others believe, after the Luka Doncic trade, it's proof that the league is rigged.

Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban called it "unreal."

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James posted several laughing emojis shortly after the pick was revealed.

Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings responded saying "#1 PICK PARTY IN DALLAS."

The Wings had the number one pick in this year's WNBA Draft, taking UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Dereck Lively II

On Instagram, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II posted two devil emojis.

Both Lively and likely top pick Cooper Flagg were members of the Duke Blue Devils.

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington posted several eyeball emojis.

Mike Doocy

FOX 4's own Mike Doocy asked if Mavs' GM Nico Harrison will trade the pick to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sam Gannon

FOX 4's Sam Gannon brought up a crazy season getting even crazier.

Jeff Kolb

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb weighed in, saying "you cannot script this year in Mavericks history."

Bill Simmons

NBA analyst Bill Simmons posted a photo of "Conspiracy Bill" on social media. Many people online said the timing of the Mavs getting the top pick was a bit too convenient after trading Luka Doncic to the big market Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Love

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love seemingly also questioned the Mavericks hitting the 1.8% odds.

Adam Schefter

ESPN's Adam Schefter, normally an NFL reporter, posted that winning the first overall pick could be worth $500 million to $1 billion dollars.

Mina Kimes

ESPN NFL reporter Mina Kimes called it a "false flagg operation."

PFT Commenter

Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter posted "7 Flaggs Over Texas."

Magnus Carlsen

Chess star Magnus Carlsen simply posted "1.8%? Sure."

Patrick Mahomes

Dallas Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes was pretty excited about the news.

Mike Modano

Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano called for the Mavericks to trade Flagg for Luka.