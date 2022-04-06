Dallas Mavericks playoff tickets to go on sale Saturday

article

Dallas Mavericks playoff tickets will go on sale starting April 9.

Current Club Maverick members will have first dibs at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Mavs Insiders at 10 a,m., then the general public at noon.

Fans can purchase tickets for the first two home games in the first round.

There will be a four-ticket limit per transaction.

The exact playoff schedule has not been set, but the Mavs currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coverage