Dallas Mavericks playoff tickets to go on sale Saturday

Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on March 23, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks playoff tickets will go on sale starting April 9.

Current Club Maverick members will have first dibs at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Mavs Insiders at 10 a,m., then the general public at noon.

Fans can purchase tickets for the first two home games in the first round. 

There will be a four-ticket limit per transaction.

The exact playoff schedule has not been set, but the Mavs currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. 

