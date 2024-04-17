Dallas Love Field to receive new technology to reduce runway accident risk

Dallas Love Field will be one of the first airports in the nation to get new runway safety technology.

It's called the surface awareness initiative system, and it is meant to minimize the risk of close calls between aircraft on the runways.

It is supposed to "reduce the risk of runway incursions by improving air traffic controllers' situational awareness," according to the FAA.

The system will show surface traffic to controllers.

Photo courtesy Dallas Love Field

The FAA plans to implement the new system by July.

The technology is both cost-effective and "provides controllers with timely and accurate depictions of aircraft and vehicles on the entire airfield in all weather conditions," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said.

Other airports getting the new technology include Austin-Bergstrom, Indianapolis and Nashville.

The FAA says other airports will get the new tool by the end of 2025.

The agency says that they are working quickly to deploy the new technology after a string of close calls in 2023.

The agency also said it has been increasing air traffic controller hiring and surpassed its goal of hiring 1,500 new controllers in 2023 and hiring 1,800 so far in 2024.

It also enhanced the air traffic college training program so that more candidates can begin facility training immediately upon graduation.

FOX Business contributed to this report