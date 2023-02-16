A new report finds that Frisco and McKinney are the two safest cities in the country.

Financial technology company Smart Asset compiled the list based on violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking.

The company analyzed the data from 200 of the largest cities in the country.

Frisco topped the list, with the fourth-lowest violent crime rate and the sixth-lowest property crime rate.

McKinney came in second in the list. The city ranked 10th-lowest violent crime rate and the fifth-lowest property crime rate.

Plano finished fifth on the list.

Fort Worth finished 52nd and Dallas ended up 130th.

Safest Cities in the U.S.

Frisco, Texas McKinney, Texas McAllen, Texas Santa Clarita, California Plano, Texas Alexandria, Virginia Lardeo, Texas Glendale, California Sunnyvale, California Yonkers, New York

Least Safe Cities in the U.S.