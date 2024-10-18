Suspect: 'I shot her:' Woman fatally shot in field behind South Dallas church

article

A 32-year-old woman was found shot in a field in South Dallas on Thursday afternoon, and the suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police were called to an area near Hwy. 352 and South Second Ave., behind Dallas International Street Church.

Mercedes Taylor was found shot in the shoulder. She was taken to a local hospital where she died. The police affidavit confirms Taylor was shot multiple times.

During the investigation, 21-year-old Demarquis Green was identified as the suspect. He was at the scene when the police arrived. An officer on the scene saw Green with a handgun inside his front waistband. He was arrested and charged with murder.

The arrest affidavit shows there were multiple witnesses to the shooting. One said they saw the suspect shoot Taylor, and she fell to the ground. Another witness told police Taylor kicked Green before she was shot.

According to an officer on the scene, Green said, "I shot her…"

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-4096 or emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.