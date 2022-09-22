Dallas is the 14th best city in U.S., report says

In a new report of the best cities in the country Dallas lands in the number 14 spot.

The 2022 America's Best Cities list calculated by Resonance Consultancy uses a combination of stats and evaluation by locals and visitors to make the 100 city list.

Dallas earned points for having the largest concentration of corporate headquarters in the U.S.

DFW Airport finished in second for airport connectivity and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was named the 11th best the country.

READ MORE: Dallas City Council votes to tear down Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, build a new facility

The ranking also noted Dallas's large LGBTQ+ community and the Dallas Arts District.

Dallas was the second-highest ranked Texas city on the list. Houston came in at No. 11 and Austin finished at No. 15.

America's Best Cities